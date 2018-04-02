Sioux City City Council approve schematic designs for riverfront project

Monday night, the city council approved the schematic designs for the Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development Project.

Last Monday, the council and the public got its first look at the proposal from Smith Group JJR Developers.

The council deferred a vote for one week to give them more time to look over the plans.

The base price is $6.5 million.

Add-ons could add another $8 million to the price tag.

Those add-ons include a series of trails and overlooks, great lawns for events, picnic areas, an interactive fountain, and a basketball court.

So, now that the designs are approved, what's next?

"Next step, would be to start on our contract for design, and then we are going to start on our fundraising process," said Matt Salvatore, Parks and Recreation Director. "So, we're going to do grant applications, we're going to put together a campaign, and really be aggressively pursuing all of these amenities."

Council members say they are excited for the future of the riverfront.

Construction is predicted to begin in the spring of 2020.