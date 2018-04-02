Iowa DOT project under I-29 totaling to 3-times original projection

Speed bumps for an Iowa Department of Transportation project to install a sanitary sewer line under the I-29 interstate.

That will add to the project's price tag.

The Iowa DOT hired a contractor, to bore a total of 525 feet of casing pipe, and install a sanitary sewer under I-29.

They started with a small bore, but following the discovery of an old landfill in the digging area, workers had to deal with setbacks.

The problem?

The Iowa DOT needs the city's Public Works Department to reimburse them for the project.

But, the issues they faced weren't predicted in the original agreement.

"They tried to bore under the interstate, they've hit debris, significant amount of debris that they can't get out through the method that was proposed," said David Carney, Public Works Director. "They had a 30-inch bore that was going through. Every time they would hit debris, they would have to have a man crawl up the 30-inch tube, with an air hose so he could have fresh air in there."

The original cost provided was just over $700,000.

Now, a new total is close to $2 million.

That's a price tag the council isn't happy with.

"Its something that has to be done, but we don't appreciate how it was brought to us, for one," said Sioux City Council Member, Rhonda Capron. "It was kind of like, 'okay you gotta do it, and you gotta do it today.' We should know ahead of time, I mean, this is three weeks coming, and we really didn't have any idea."

Capron adds that this is not delaying the I-29 project as a whole.



