Hats help raise Autism awareness

Two different groups came together for one cause, Monday, by hosting a Derby & Dreams pre-event hat sale.

The Pier Center for Autism will host its 6th annual "Derby & Dreams" party on Saturday, May 5th, with a Kentucky Derby theme.

Monday, however, they hosted a "Sip and Shop" pre-party, so some could buy a special hat for the event... and maybe sample a little wine as well.

The elaborate hats, which are a tradition at the Kentucky Derby, were donated by Western Iowa Tech and the proceeds will go to benefit WIT scholarships and the upcoming "Derby & Dreams" event for The Pier Center for Autism.

Officials with the event say it's a worthy cause because of everything The Pier Center does for those affected by autism.

"They help individuals with day to day activities. Working on verbal skills, life skills, simple things like eating, dressing, interaction. Those types of things." says Mary Bertram, Development Dir. at Midstep Services

Along with a Best Hat Contest, the Derby and Dreams event will hold a silent and live auction.

Tickets for the May 5th event can be purchased at the Pier Center for Autism, or at their website at piercenter.org.