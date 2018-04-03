O'Brien County crash sends two people to the hospital; One with - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

O'Brien County crash sends two people to the hospital; One with serious injuries

Posted:
PRIMGHAR, Iowa (KUOO) -

A two-vehicle collision last week in O'Brien County, Iowa sent two people to the hospital.

The Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Kara Kramer of Spencer was driving a 2007 Ford Escape, delivering mail, northbound on Van Buren Avenue. Deputies say Kramer was unable to stop at a stop sign at an intersection and collided with an eastbound 2004 Ford pickup driven by 62-year-old Virgil Crouch of Primghar. The vehicle driven by Kramer came to rest in the ditch; the one driven by Crouch wound up on its driver's side.

Kramer was seriously injured and was taken by ambulance to Spencer Hospital; Crouch had to climb out of the passenger side window of his vehicle and was taken by private vehicle to the Primghar hospital with minor injuries.

Both vehicles were totaled.

Kramer was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.