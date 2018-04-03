O'Brien County crash sends two people to the hospital; One with serious injuries

A two-vehicle collision last week in O'Brien County, Iowa sent two people to the hospital.

The Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Kara Kramer of Spencer was driving a 2007 Ford Escape, delivering mail, northbound on Van Buren Avenue. Deputies say Kramer was unable to stop at a stop sign at an intersection and collided with an eastbound 2004 Ford pickup driven by 62-year-old Virgil Crouch of Primghar. The vehicle driven by Kramer came to rest in the ditch; the one driven by Crouch wound up on its driver's side.

Kramer was seriously injured and was taken by ambulance to Spencer Hospital; Crouch had to climb out of the passenger side window of his vehicle and was taken by private vehicle to the Primghar hospital with minor injuries.

Both vehicles were totaled.

Kramer was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.