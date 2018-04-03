Ricketts voices concerns about tariffs on Nebraska farmers - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Ricketts voices concerns about tariffs on Nebraska farmers

Posted:
LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

Gov. Pete Ricketts says he has voiced concerns to the Trump administration about the potential effects of tariffs on Nebraska farmers.
   
Ricketts said Monday he spoke with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross last week after President Donald Trump moved to impose numerous trade restrictions against China. China responded with tariffs on 128 U.S. products, including pork and certain fruits.
   
Ricketts says it's important not to disrupt any of the trade relationships established with China and other foreign nations. He says it's also important to have a level playing field for trade.
   
The Nebraska Farm Bureau says the tariffs will hurt the state's farm economy, particularly in Platte and Holt counties. Both counties rely heavily on pork exports.
 

