Proposed re-development of Inn property clears first hurdle

The proposed redevelopment of the property where the Inn resort complex, golf course, and convention center are currently located cleared the first hurdle at a meeting Monday evening of the city of Okoboji's Planning and Zoning Commission.

City Administrator Mike Meyers tells KTIV's news partner, KUOO news, the commission voted to recommend approval by the city council of the preliminary plot for the proposed re-development, with three stipulations attached.

"Ensuring that all the legal documents were submitted in relating to easements and other things that need to be on the plat or in some sort of legal documentation; in addition to that was the request for added lakeshore protection during construction and de-construction; and the other condition would have been having city staff approve of access to the pump house as the city has plenty of easements that run through there as well," Meyers said.

Meyers says the Planning and Zoning Commission also Monday evening voted to recommend the city approve a request of the developers for the city to vacate Eden Street as part of the proposed project.

Meyers says those recommendations are now slated for consideration at the next regular meeting of the Okoboji city council, scheduled for April 10.

"The council will see these items on their next city council agenda, which assuming all the conditions are met will be on April 10th, and then the council will take a vote on the preliminary plat and at that point in time if the preliminary plat would be approved by council, we would sort of go through this whole process again with the final plat. So right now best case scenario, we're looking at three more public meetings to discuss and address any issues with this subdivision," Meyers said.

Plans call for five single-family lots to be developed where the main resort buildings are currently located. The nearly 70 acres of land across the street where the convention center and golf course are located is to be converted to a nature park. The land is to be kept in that form in perpetuity.