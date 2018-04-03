Preliminary court hearing set for Moville bank robbery suspect

Brendan Reed of Kingsley is charged in the May 30th robbery at the United Bank of Iowa in Moville

A preliminary court hearing is scheduled next week for the man charged in Friday's bank robbery in Moville, Iowa.

42-year-old Brendan Reed of Kingsley is charged with 1st Degree Theft, Eluding and several other traffic offenses stemming from the police chase that ended with him crashing a car reported stolen in Des Moines. Reed is scheduled to appear in court at the Law Enforcement Center in Sioux City on Monday, April 12.

Police say Reed walked into the United Bank of Iowa in Moville Friday afternoon and ordered the teller to fill a bag with $50 and $100 bills. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. About two hours later, Iowa State Patrol troopers spotted him near Salix, trying to change a flat tire on a car reported stolen out of Des Moines.

Police say Reed jumped in the car and took off, only to lose control and crash after going over a railroad crossing. He suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized in Sioux City. He is now in jail awaiting Monday's court appearance.