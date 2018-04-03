Siouxland Center for Active Generations keeps seniors moving

For the first time in 46 years, the Siouxland Center for Active Generations is extending their hours.

Since the center opened its doors in 1972 they've been open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. till 4:30 p.m.

But now, the center will be offering a number of activities until 8:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Their hours on Friday are 8:00 a.m. till 4:30 p.m.

One of the reasons for the switch is to accommodate more members.

"There are a lot of seniors who can't retire yet or maybe people that are pre-senior and really what age is the right age to start taking care of yourself," said Cheryl Hansen, Siouxland Center for Active Generations Executive Director, "We opened up our center Monday through Thursday till 8:00 p.m. to catch that group that's still working so after five."

The center has more than 1,200 members ranging in age from 23 to 101.

Anyone over the age of 18 is welcome to join.

There are a number of programs daily ranging from fitness and health, education and socialization.

"Our goal again is just to make something for everyone and have every senior in this community have exercise, health education and socialization available," said Hansen.

Out of the 65 classes offered per week, Hansen says the most popular ones focus on technology.

"It's smart phone usage," said Hansen, "So you can come in and learn the difference between a iPhone and an Android. You come in and learn what an app is. You learn about taking pictures; trading pictures safely and doing all of those with your iPhone."

For more information on how to become a member at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations click here.