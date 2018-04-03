NASA officials today announced the agency's plans for X-plane - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

NASA officials today announced the agency's plans for X-plane

Posted:
(NBC News) -

The NASA announced its latest experimental aircraft called the low-boom flight demonstrator, known as an X-plane.

NASA signed a contract with Lockheed Martin to design the plane in 2016 and now it's ready to proceed with construction of supersonic jet.

Once constructed the aircraft will be flown over select U.S. cities, then NASA will ask residents whether they heard anything. 

They hope to use this data to change the rule that prohibits civil supersonic flights over land.

If the LBFD is successful it could possibly allow for supersonic flights from New York to Los Angeles in just two hours.

Test flights are set to start in 2021.

Dr. Jaiwon Shin, a NASA's Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate said, "We will provide the scientifically collected human response data to the FAA  and International Civil International Organization so that they can use the data to change the current rule that completely bands civil supersonic flights over land.  When the rule is changed, the door will open to the aviation industry  .. ready to enter new supersonic market in our country and around the world

Lockheed Martin will build the aircraft for $247.5 million.  Executives say this plane is not a prototype; it's a research aircraft only. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.