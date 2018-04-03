NASA officials today announced the agency's plans for X-plane

The NASA announced its latest experimental aircraft called the low-boom flight demonstrator, known as an X-plane.



NASA signed a contract with Lockheed Martin to design the plane in 2016 and now it's ready to proceed with construction of supersonic jet.

Once constructed the aircraft will be flown over select U.S. cities, then NASA will ask residents whether they heard anything.

They hope to use this data to change the rule that prohibits civil supersonic flights over land.

If the LBFD is successful it could possibly allow for supersonic flights from New York to Los Angeles in just two hours.

Test flights are set to start in 2021.

Dr. Jaiwon Shin, a NASA's Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate said, "We will provide the scientifically collected human response data to the FAA and International Civil International Organization so that they can use the data to change the current rule that completely bands civil supersonic flights over land. When the rule is changed, the door will open to the aviation industry .. ready to enter new supersonic market in our country and around the world

Lockheed Martin will build the aircraft for $247.5 million. Executives say this plane is not a prototype; it's a research aircraft only.