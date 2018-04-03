President Trump says the military is going to be guarding the US-Mexico border

President Trump told reporters he's discussing guarding the southern U.S. border by deploying military forces.

President Trump made that statement during a luncheon meeting with visiting Baltic nation leaders.

The president blasted American immigration laws as "pathetic" and "weak" which offer little impediment to undocumented immigrants seeking entry to the U.S.

And in response, President Trump revealed he's considering some kind of defense deployments to guard the border.

President Trump also threatened to cancel the NAFTA trade deal with Mexico if they don't act to his liking in halting migrant flows north to the U.S. border.

"We have very bad laws for our border. And we are going to be doing some things, I've been speaking to General Mattis, we're gonna be doing things militarily," President Trump said. "Until we can have a wall and proper security, we're going to be guarding our border with the military. That's a big step. We really haven't done that before, certainly not very much before. But we will be doing things with Mexico, and they have to do it, otherwise I'm not gonna do the NAFTA deal."

President George W. Bush deployed national guard troops for border security from 2006 to 2008 and President Obama once ordered 1,200 National Guard troops to the border in response to demand from republican lawmakers.



On Russia, the president says nobody's been tougher on that nation than himself.



"Ideally we want to be able to get along with Russia," President Trump said. "Getting along with Russia is a good thing not a bad thing. Now maybe we will and maybe we won't? And probably nobody's been tougher to Russia than Donald Trump."