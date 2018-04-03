Missing woman's car and belongings found near Meridian Bridge in - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Missing woman's car and belongings found near Meridian Bridge in Yankton, police set to search the Missouri River Wednesday

Posted:
Sioux Falls Police said Diane Bartling was last seen in Sioux Falls on Sunday at 1 p.m. Sioux Falls Police said Diane Bartling was last seen in Sioux Falls on Sunday at 1 p.m.
YANKTON, SD (KTIV) -

Yankton, South Dakota's Police Chief Brian Paulsen said 66-year-old Diane Bartling's car and personal effects have been found near the Meridian Bridge in Yankton.

Sioux Falls Police shared a post on Facebook asking the public to help locate Bartling who has been missing since Sunday at 1 p.m.

Chief Paulsen said authorities will be using a number of resources to search on the Missouri River on Wednesday in an attempt to locate Bartling.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.