Missing woman's car and belongings found near Meridian Bridge in Yankton, police set to search the Missouri River Wednesday

Sioux Falls Police said Diane Bartling was last seen in Sioux Falls on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Yankton, South Dakota's Police Chief Brian Paulsen said 66-year-old Diane Bartling's car and personal effects have been found near the Meridian Bridge in Yankton.

Sioux Falls Police shared a post on Facebook asking the public to help locate Bartling who has been missing since Sunday at 1 p.m.



Chief Paulsen said authorities will be using a number of resources to search on the Missouri River on Wednesday in an attempt to locate Bartling.