GPAC honors Morningside's DeChaine & Briar Cliff's Williams

Sports

GPAC honors Morningside's DeChaine & Briar Cliff's Williams

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
SIOUX CITY (Courtesy GPAC) -

Morningside College’s Nathan DeChaine, a senior first baseman-third baseman from Brainerd, Minn., is the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Baseball Player of the Week.

DeChaine collected nine hits in 17 at-bats for a .529 batting average with four home runs and 11 RBIs in the Mustangs’ first six GPAC contests of the season. DeChaine homered in three of the Mustangs’ four games against Mount Marty to raise his career total to a school-record 41 home runs. He is also the Morningside record holder with 189 career RBIs.

DeChaine is the Mustangs’ leading hitter with a .388 batting average with team high totals of eight home runs and 26 RBIs so far this season.

**********

Summer Williams of Briar Cliff is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports pitcher-of-the-week.

Williams, a sophomore from Raytown, Missouri, went 1-1 last week for the Chargers, pitching both games against Hastings. Williams logged 9.0 inning between the two contests with 2.0 in a loss and a complete-game in the 6-3 win over the Broncos.

She notched seven strikeouts in the victory while allowing only four hits and three runs.

