Siouxland girl overcoming double transplant and accomplishing her dreams

A Siouxland resident is back at home after spending several months in Omaha recovering from a double transplant.

Dakota City, Nebraska, native Maria Wilmes was just 2 years old when she was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension in 2004.

It's a rare heart disease that caused her to have high blood pressure in her lungs.

In September of 20-17 Maria's health started to decline.

She needed a heart and lung transplant.

In December of last year, Maria received a historic transplant.

She's spent the past few months recovering close to her team of doctors in Omaha.

Growing up, 16-year-old Maria Wilmes says she doesn't remember being able to run, or at least not for an extended period of time.

Now, she spends 25 to 45 minutes a day on an elliptical.

"I mean, I remember just going to school, like, I would walk from, like, I don't even know... 15 feet. I'd be, like, tired. 15-20 feet, I'd be like, oh my gosh, I need to slow down, I need to stop," says 16-year-old Maria Wilmes. "Now, I'm like 'no, keep going.' Sometimes kids in the hallways are slow and I'm like, come on, let's go." (Laughs)

For the last three and a half months, Maria has been recovering from a double heart-lung transplant.

She's finally back at school at South Sioux City High School.

But now, everyone else has to keep up with her.

"We just didn't think it would ever happen, you know. Even the transplant was something that we thought well, maybe we'll do it. But, had really not given it a lot of thought," says Maria's mother, Gina Wilmes. "Just that this is the way that life would be and now that it's so different she's able to, yeah, we go out to the mall or whatever and yeah, she likes to see if she can keep us in the dust and we have to walk a little faster to keep up with her sometimes."

Despite what she has achieved, Maria says sometimes the doubts creep back into her mind.

"Like, what if something happens, you know. I kind of freak out. But, my mom told me to just trust as always," says Maria.

It has been that positive attitude has helped her through the worst, and accomplish so much.

Maria has now made the dance team at her school.

She's living the life of a normal teenage girl.

"Starting to go back into more normal life. I'm just slowly easing myself back into the normal daily schedule. But, it's nice to be back in school and to see my friends and teachers and you know, it's nice," says Maria.