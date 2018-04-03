Snowfall amounts from our early April snow - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Snowfall amounts from our early April snow

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Siouxland Snow Totals
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

April is not too early to stop getting snow and Siouxland saw the proof of that with an impressive April 3 system that has moved through.

There was a wide variety of amounts with over 6 inches falling in parts of northern Siouxland.

Even Sioux City saw a big difference from north to south as KTIV on the north side of town saw 4.5 inches while the Sioux Gateway Airport reported only one inch.

In the video, you can see reports from our weather watcher network.

