Hawarden, IA couple sentenced in child endangerment case - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Hawarden, IA couple sentenced in child endangerment case

Posted:
SIOUX COUNTY, IA (KTIV) -

A judge has sentenced a Hawarden, Iowa, couple after authorities say the father abused their children multiple times, and the mother had the children lie about their injuries. 

36-year-old Matthew Spaans was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of Child Endangerment.

34-year old Nina Spaans was sentenced to four years in prison, but that sentence was suspended.

Instead she will serve probation, with the possibility of being placed at a residential treatment facility. 

According to court documents, back in February 2017, the couple's children told authorities they received various injuries from Mathew Spaans over a two and a half year period. 

According to the Sioux County attorney, the children claimed their mother threatened they would be separated, and told them to give false explanations about their injuries.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.