Hawarden, IA couple sentenced in child endangerment case

A judge has sentenced a Hawarden, Iowa, couple after authorities say the father abused their children multiple times, and the mother had the children lie about their injuries.

36-year-old Matthew Spaans was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of Child Endangerment.

34-year old Nina Spaans was sentenced to four years in prison, but that sentence was suspended.

Instead she will serve probation, with the possibility of being placed at a residential treatment facility.

According to court documents, back in February 2017, the couple's children told authorities they received various injuries from Mathew Spaans over a two and a half year period.

According to the Sioux County attorney, the children claimed their mother threatened they would be separated, and told them to give false explanations about their injuries.