HEALTHBEAT 4: Mental health screenings for children

A lot of the times, it is hard for kids to explain what they are feeling on the inside.

Mental health screenings could be a key part of your kid's mental health.

"Everything is child-friendly here within the forensic process," said Alison Boughn, with Mercy's Child Advocacy Center. "Versus going into an interrogation room, and kind of getting drilled with questions."

Mental health screenings allow for early identification of mental health conditions in a child.

"Mental health is so integrated with our physiology," said Boughn. "And so to have some of these behaviors, and to know why, they're acting the way they're acting, based of their trauma responses, or their nervous system, it really gives parents and kids that empowerment to know its their body."

The mental health screeners at Mercy's Child Advocacy Center, assess for trauma.

"We're looking at general trauma symptoms, sexual concerns,- so concerns that may be outside of a child's typical knowledge of that," said Boughn. "And also for suicidal ideation."

Boughn says that at Mercy's Child Advocacy Center, 37% of kids have suicidal thoughts.

And these screenings, could save lives.

"Its something that we've missed in the past, because we haven't had the capacity to really screen for those things," adds Boughn.

So when is the right time to get your child a mental health screening?

"Doing any type of early mental health screeners or intervention, I think that should be something when you see a big behavior change in your kids," says Boughn.

Boughn adds that the mental health screening is kid-friendly, and gives the child the opportunity to ask any questions they need to in private.

"I think that part of this work is really looking at, 'how can we treat the entire child?' as opposed to just these allegations of abuse," adds Boughn.

For more information, or to give to the Mercy Child Advocacy Center, you can call 712.279.2475