Sioux City Fire Rescue stresses importance of having a fire escape plan

The importance of having a smoke alarm, is well-known.

But what about having an established fire escape plan for you and your family?

The American Red Cross says more than 80 percent of people believe everyone in their household knows what to do when a smoke alarm goes off.

But, less than half have a home fire escape plan in place.

"People need to understand how to get out," said Lt. Ryan Collins, Deputy Fire Marshal. "Also people need to understand that those doors need to be operational- meaning there can't be anything stored in front of them, those doors are put there for a reason when the home was built."

Each year, the American Red Cross teams up with volunteers to keep house fires from becoming deadly.

"They install over 100,000 smoke alarms nationally," said Capt. Tom Standish, Deputy Fire Marshal.

Now, for a third year, the Sioux City Fire Rescue are helping do the same with Siouxlanders at the "Sound the Alarm" event.

"This weekend, Saturday April 7th, we'll be doing the event here in Sioux City," adds Capt. Standish.

The fire department and a number of volunteers from various organizations, will go from house to house, informing residents about fire prevention and safety.

"The smoke alarms are installed free of charge," said Capt. Standfish. "And then we also talk to the homeowners about fire safety, the importance of escape plans, and the importance of having a meeting place."

Sioux City Fire Rescue adds, that an unexpected member might actually be the expert in the family.

"Have your smoke alarms, test them monthly, but also have an escape plan, and test that as well," adds Lt. Collins. "Our kids, they do fire drills at school quarterly, if not more often. They're the experts, really. As adults, we don't do fire drills anymore. So let the kids run the fire drills at the home."

Sioux City Fire Rescue adds- that even if you are not in the Siouxland area, they will still come install a smoke alarm in your home, and give you a fire safety talk.

If you are interested, you can give them a call at, 712-279-6377.