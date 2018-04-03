Bakery business is on the rise - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Bakery business is on the rise

By Travis Hoffer, Chief Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A Sioux City staple is about to double its presence... and become more convenient.

Sunkist Bakery in Morningside is adding a second location, at 2519 Hamilton Boulevard.

The biggest difference?

This new store will also feature a drive-up window.

Along with the usual pastries, Sunkist also caters to wholesale customers for things like custom buns and pizza dough.

Customer loyalty, and requests for a more convenient location, led to the expansion.

"We get a lot of requests from folks on the Northside, Westside, and Riverside area. Y'know that they need a bakery on that side of town. A lot of them drive this way. So we decided to just go ahead and open a second location." says Rick Reyes, Owner Sunkist Bakery

With two locations, Reyes believes they will be able to better serve their retail and their wholesale customers.

Except for the drive-up window, both locations will offer the same products Sunkist is known for.

The goal is to open the new location by early June.

