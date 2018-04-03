Voters approve bond votes in Okoboji, HMS, Graettinger-Terril school districts

Voters in three northwest Iowa school districts approved bond issues.

In the Okoboji Community School District, 69-percent of voters approved a $25-million measure to build a new 5th thru 8th grade middle school building next to the high school in Milford. The current middle school, in Arnolds Park, is just not big enough. According to an enrollment and demographic study the school is expected to add 125 students to the district over the next 5 years. Ground could be broken for the middle school in the fall of 2018. Work could be complete in 18 to 24 months. The bond will also make much needed repairs to the elementary and high schools, and help resurface the high school football field.

In the Graettinger-Terril School District 61-percent of voters approved a $9.7 million bond to provide additional instructional space, an expanded industrial tech program, competitive sized gym, renovations and security improvements. The bond will be paid for by an increase in property taxes. The district's website says the overall school tax levy will increase by a maximum of $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.

In the Hartley Melvin Sanborn Community School District 66-percent of voters approved an $18.9 million bond to add on to the middle school. That will create more space for students, and offer up-to-date amenities. Also included in the bond are funds to add on to the current high school, creating new space for wrestling, and industrial tech.