Polaris Industries to pay $27.25 million civil penalty to Consumer Product Safety Commission

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Monday Polaris Industries will pay a $27.25 million civil penalty to the agency as part of a settlement on two claims from 2016 stemming from defective recreational vehicles that were later recalled. It involved certain models of Polaris' RZR and Ranger recreational off-road vehicles.

The agency claims Polaris Industries was aware of the defects and that the company was aware of fires caused by the vehicles, including one that killed a 15-year-old passenger, and that the company failed to immediately notify the Consumer Product Safety Commission of the matter, as required by federal law.

In a statement, Polaris Industries said it “remains vigilant and focused on continually learning and bolstering its safety and quality practices.

Polaris Industries CEO Scott Wine said in a statement the resolution announced today (Mon.) settles the matters with the CPSC, adding the company is renewing its commitment of safety and ethics with its customers.