Waterloo hands Musketeers frustrating road loss

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Micah Miller had two goals in Sioux City's 4-3 loss at Waterloo on Tuesday. Micah Miller had two goals in Sioux City's 4-3 loss at Waterloo on Tuesday.
WATERLOO, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Sioux City Musketeers suffered a devastating blow to their already slim playoff chances, losing to Waterloo, 4-3, on Tuesday night. Sioux City had a 3-1 lead in the second period, but now trail Tri-City by seven points in the race for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with just five games left.

Waterloo scored just 22 seconds into the game but Sioux City tied it a minute later. After the Blackhawks whiffed on a clearing attempt, Micah Miller rifled one into the net to make it 1-1.

The Musketeers scored two more quick goals in the first seven minutes of the second period. Calle Ehrnberg collected his first USHL goal and Miller followed with his 22nd tally of the season and the Musketeers had a 3-1 lead. Waterloo cut the deficit to 3-2 with a goal with 11:21 left in the period.

Ben Copeland picked up a power play goal early in the third period to knot the game at 3-3. Waterloo took the lead for good on a shot from the point by Hunter Lellig with 5:59 remaining. The Blackhawks outshot the Musketeers, 42-33, in the contest.

Sioux City will play their final home game of the season at the Tyson Events Center on Friday night at 7:05 against Cedar Rapids. The Musketeers final four games of the regular season are on the road.

