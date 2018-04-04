Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King

Resilience, resolve and renewed commitment to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.

Resilience, resolve and renewed commitment to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Martin Luther King III hugs his sister, the Rev. Bernice King, after she spoke at the Mason Temple of the Church of God in Christ in Memphis, Tenn., Tuesday, April 3, 2018. The church is where their father, the Rev. Martin Lut...

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Martin Luther King III hugs his sister, the Rev. Bernice King, after she spoke at the Mason Temple of the Church of God in Christ in Memphis, Tenn., Tuesday, April 3, 2018. The church is where their father, the Rev. Martin Lut...

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights icon, Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior.

Five decades after the civil rights leader was shot to death on a Memphis motel balcony, thousands of people will celebrate his life and reflect on his legacy.

Community leaders and civil rights activists will tie King's civil rights speeches into current affairs in the U.S.

Events taking place throughout the country include a symbolic funeral procession in Miami and a rally in Washington D.C. dubbed "act to end racism."