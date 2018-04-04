Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King

(NBC News) -

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights icon, Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior.

Five decades after the civil rights leader was shot to death on a Memphis motel balcony, thousands of people will celebrate his life and reflect on his legacy.

Community leaders and civil rights activists will tie King's civil rights speeches into current affairs in the U.S.

Events taking place throughout the country include a symbolic funeral procession in Miami and a rally in Washington D.C. dubbed "act to end racism."

