4 presumed dead after Marine helicopter crashes in California

Four crew members who were aboard a Marine helicopter are presumed dead after it crashed near the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. Marine Corps officials confirm the incident happened around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon during a routine training mission.

Marine Corps Air Station Miramar says four crew members were aboard the aircraft.

At this time all four crew members are presumed dead pending an identification.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Kristopher Haugh, with Naf El Centro Pao said, "Throughout our history, there have been mishaps around here. If you'll remember in 2014 we had a Harrier crash over in the city of Imperial and there have been others throughout the base's history."

The names of the deceased are being withheld until next of kin is notified.