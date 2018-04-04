Elementary through High School students from Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools pack meals for 'Then Just Feed One'

High School and Elementary students of Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools gathered today to assemble meals as part of the "Then Feed Just One" Program.

The students gathered in assembly lines to bag and box meals which are made of meals of enriched rice, dried vegetables, and seasonings.

The students are packing nearly 115,000 meals that will be sent to those in need in Honduras.

Elliot McLarty says their favorite part is knowing they are helping feed those in need.

"I've been doing this for many years now from going to Heelan, and every year it is just good to give back to the less fortunate, especially coming out of Easter and always remembering to serve others," said Elliot McLarty, Heelan Senior

In the eight years of doing the "Then Just Feed One" project students of Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools have made over 1 million meals for those in need.