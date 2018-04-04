Students from area schools gathered in South Sioux City for "Cancer Biology & You"

Over 100 High School students from seven Siouxland Schools gathered at the Delta Marriott in South Sioux City Wednesday.

The students attended an event "Cancer Biology & You" to learn about the biology of skin and breast cancer at the day-long session.

Students took part in hands-on activities in small groups that include design innovations and learned about how to prevent cancer, as well as learning about careers in the field of Cancer Medicine.

"To learn about what can be done for preventing and treating cancer, and for researching better ways to deal with cancer. I think that kind of interactions that we are seeing between the older students and the high school students are very important" said Dr. Joyce Solheim, Professor Eppley Institute

The event was funded by a YES! Youth Enjoy Science grant and was sponsored by the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Eppley Institute in conjunction with the UNMC Munroe-Meyer Institute, and the University of Nebraska at Omaha department of native studies.