Sioux City NAACP member reflects on the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Sioux City NAACP member reflects on the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

By Michelle Schoening, Morning Anchor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City native Dick Hayes grew up as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was making waves across the country spreading his message about coming together and eliminating racism.

"His mannerisms and his forcefulness in speaking really got through to me anyway," said Dick Hayes, NAACP member, "And said 'hey you want to be a part of this.'"

There's one quote from Dr. King that has stuck with Hayes throughout his life.

"We all must learn to live together as brothers and sisters or parish apart as fools," said Hayes, "And I see people really trying to do that, to interact with one another regardless of differences in races and ethnicity."

Hayes says Dr. King made people stop and think about racial relations and fairness in a way no one else was able to do. 

 And if he were alive today -- Hayes thinks he'd be doing just that.

 "He'd being encouraging folks again, talking to folks again," said Hayes, "Come on, join the fight for freedom, be apart of it. And again, something we learn as kids growing up; treat others the way you want to be treated."    

While we've made strides to end racism in our country, Hayes says there's still plenty to do and things to overcome. 
 

