At least 7 hurt in southwest Iowa school bus collision

Authorities say at least seven people were injured when a school bus was rammed by another vehicle in southwest Iowa's Taylor County

Authorities say at least seven people were injured when a school bus was rammed by another vehicle in southwest Iowa's Taylor County.

Shenandoah station KMA reports that the accident occurred around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at an Iowa Highway 2 intersection just east of Bedford.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig says five students and the drivers of both vehicles were taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He says the remaining 10 children on the bus were released to their parents.

Ludwig says the driver of the northbound vehicle apparently didn't halt at a stop sign and then hit the westbound bus, knocking the bus onto one of its sides.

The names of those involved haven't been released.