Record cold in Siouxland, snow becomes likely Sunday

Our wintry pattern that has now developed really isn't going to budge as we step through the latter half of the workweek with more cold and snow chances on the way. Record cold has been felt in Sioux City as we begin our Wednesday with the old record of 15° set back in 2002 being shattered. The plus side is that we will see some sunshine today with temps rising back into the 30s and 40s, which means we will melt some of that snow. A warm front lifts in later on today which will set the stage for more mild conditions on our Thursday as highs rebound toward the 40s and 50s. It will be short-lived though as the trailing cold front gives us another Arctic Blast by Friday with near record cold possible yet again. Temps will remain in the 20s and 30s with a chance of snow as it moves through.

The best chance for picking up some minor accumulations will be across southern Siouxland but most should stay around an inch or less. Saturday gives us a break from the precip. with some sunshine and slightly warmer conditions but don't get comfortable as our next weather-maker moves in on Sunday. Temperatures are looking cold enough to support all snow, with accumulating snow at that. We could see light to moderate snow accumulations throughout the region so make sure you're staying with Storm Team 4 to get the latest. Snow looks to taper off Monday night with a few lingering flurries possible on Monday. This below average stretch does sadly look to continue into next week with highs in the 30s and 40s through Tuesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer