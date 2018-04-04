Three men suspected of stealing vehicles and titles from Norfolk auto dealers

Three men are in jail after a suspicious activity call led police to stolen vehicles.

Norfolk Police say they received a complaint of suspicious activity around 12:40 AM Wednesday morning in the 300 block of Bluff Avenue. When officers arrived, a white Jeep sped off. Officers contacted 20-year-old Marcus Crespo of Norfolk and 18-year-old Taylor Yoder of Hastings who were occupants of a second vehicle at the scene. Police say they searched the second vehicle and found vehicle titles and blank in-transits. Officers checked with the dealerships listed and both said they were burglarized recently. One of the dealerships reported two vehicles missing. One of those vehicles, a tow truck, was located nearby and the second was a white Jeep.

Crespo and Yoder were arrested for burglary and possession of stolen property. Police say they located the driver of the Jeep, 19-year-old John Hyler of Madison. Hyler was arrested for burglary and theft.



They are being housed in the Madison County Jail.



Police say they've recovered the stolen white 2005 Jeep Grand Laredo in Norfolk.