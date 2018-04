The Sioux City Police Department said they are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing adult, 24-year-old Nardos Hargawyn.

They said Hargawyn was last seen on March 28 at approximately 8:30 p.m., when he home left without notifying his family.

Hargawyn is approximately 5’7 170 pounds and suffers from mental illness.

If anyone has any information please contact the SCPD at 712-279-6440.