Team USA favored at United Wrestling World Cup at University of Iowa

Bill Zadick is the head coach for Team USA at the United Wrestling World Cup.

The United Wrestling World Cup comes to the University of Iowa this weekend. It's an eight-team tournament Saturday and Sunday at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Traditionally, the eight best national teams in the world compete but top teams Russia and Iran are not competing. The USA goes into the event as the favorite to win the gold medal.

Iowa's Thomas Gilman will wrestle at 57 kilos for the U-S, while former UNI Panther Joe Colon and former Iowa State standout Kyven Gadson joined the team this week as backups.

They have one goal; to win gold. Head coach and former Hawkeye national champion Bill Zadick says that will be a real challenge.

"When you wear the red, white and blue and USA on your back everybody's coming at you hard," said Zadick. "With us being the reigning world champions, even more so. We'll be ready because we know the rest of the world's going to be ready to come at us."

"It's just awesome. It's a great opportunity," said Gadson. "I was reading something today, it said there's a difference between sensing an opportunity and seizing an opportunity. As of right now I'm the alternate for the team but if I have an opportunity I plan to seize it."

Team USA opens pool competition against India and Japan on Saturday. The gold medal match will be Sunday at 4:00 pm.