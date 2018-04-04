Warmer tomorrow, snow possible by early Friday

**Winter Weather Advisory for Holt County from 1 am until 7 pm Friday**

Our Wednesday morning ended up being the coldest morning temperature we've had on record in Sioux City for April 4 as we got down to 7 degrees.

Tonight will not be nearly as cold with lows in the 20s as a mostly cloudy sky will be overhead.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Thursday with highs moving upward into the 40s for most of us.

That warming trend does not go beyond Thursday however as Friday will turn sharply colder again.

The cold weather will come with a chance of some morning light snow, with the heaviest being in the southern and western sections of Siouxland where a 1 to 3 inch snow may be able to accumulate with highs only near 30 degrees.

Holt County may even see 2 to 4 inches of snow and as a result they will be in a Winter Weather Advisory Friday from 1 am until 7 pm.

Saturday will give us a quiet day but stay well below average with highs near 40 degrees.

Then we'll be watching yet another system that moves in on Sunday with a good chance of snow which may again accumulate some.

By later Sunday, some rain may mix in with the snow. Highs on Sunday will only be in the mid 30s.

That system will move out by the start of the workweek as temperatures will slowly start to climb back up into the 40s for highs from Monday through Tuesday with Wednesday possibly getting into the 50s.