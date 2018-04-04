Norfolk, NE police investigate multiple complaints of "grandparent scam"

Law enforcers in Norfolk, Nebraska, are dealing with a rash of calls about a scam targeting grandparents.

The Norfolk Police Division says it received three calls, on Wednesday, from people complaining they got scam calls.

The so-called "grandparent scam" usually involves an older person getting a phone call, or an e-mail, from someone who claims to be their grandchild.

Thanks to the internet, and social networking sites, Norfolk police say a criminal can sometimes uncover personal information about their targets, which makes the impersonations more believable.

Watch out for red flags like late night, or early morning, calls from a "grandchild". Also watch out for claims that the "grandchild" has been arrested, got into a car accident, or got mugged in a foreign country. Beware of any request to have money transferred to the "grandchild" by wire transfer, iTunes cards or Green Dot Cards.

If you feel that you have been a victim of a scam, you are urged to contact local law enforcement.