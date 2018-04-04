Community leaders and others gather to celebrate new technology added to the Crittenton Center

A mission of Sioux City's Crittenton Center is to provide services and life skills to children, young adults and families. Community leaders and supporters on Wednesday gathered to celebrate the new technology added to the center's family shelter.

The center, on average, houses about 16 children, with another six teens in its supervised apartment living. Most of those children are awaiting more permanent placing with foster families.

The new technology includes security cameras and monitors, and equipment to help the kids with their studies.

"It helps us help them achieve those credits for school. It also helps the kids to be safer here because we did implement and put in some new camera equipment so that we can monitor whoever comes and goes in the building," said Marian Burnett, Executive Director, Crittenton Center.

The equipment has been up and running since last fall. The celebration on Wednesday was a chance to recognize the contributions of Missouri River Historical Development, Fibercomm, and Electric Innovations for helping make the improvements possible.

