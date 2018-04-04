China's second round of tariff increases on imported U. S. goods concerns Siouxland ag traders

China's second round of increases in tariffs on imported U.S. goods includes one on the import of U.S soybeans.

"When we have a day like today, it leaves me I guess alarmed as we're being undercut by that," said CommStock Investments President David Kruse.

The announcement of new trade tariffs against U.S. exports to China includes one major Midwest export: soybeans. Kruse said it is a major cause for concern.

"China is such a dominant U. S. soybean buyer that you can take the next nine-sized U. S. soybean purchasers, add what they buy all together and it only equals about 60% of what China currently purchases," said Kruse.

The tariffs do not immediately go into effect and may not at all if an agreement can be reached. However, Kruse said the impacts may start immediately...

"There will some interim period where the markets will be volatile, I would suspect, as they decide if they will actually come to fruition." added Kruse.

Those conditions likely will extend into the future as well. Kruse said Brazil has a record soybean crop this year and room for much more land growth, which would compound some issues already facing Midwestern farmland.

"Those 10 states are not participating in the U. S. economic growth. Most of them are in a contraction," said Kruse.

He added, issues including the delicate state of other trade agreements like NAFTA and a lack of labor also threaten the agriculture industry in the area.

Kruse said ag representatives are voicing their concerns to Washington, but with the institution of the tariffs, he feels the industry is being ignored.

"They have a larger trade agenda that they want to see completed and if we're some eggs that get broke to make the omelet, that seems to be okay with them," said Kruse.

Kruse said the tariffs will not go into effect for at least 60 days.