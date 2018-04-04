Voters in five counties approve a $14.1-million bond for improve - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Voters in five counties approve a $14.1-million bond for improvements at Northwest Iowa Community College

By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
UNDATED (KTIV) -

Voters in five counties have approved a $14.1-million bond for improvements at Northwest Iowa Community College.

Nearly 74% of voters in Cherokee, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola, and Sioux Counties approved the bond.

The money will help expand nursing and healthcare training, create new career training resources in agriculture, manufacturing and transportation sectors, and increase partnerships with local high schools to give more students better career, technical training and education.

