Cherokee native Koch back in Major League Baseball

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Matt Koch has been called up by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
PHOENIX -

A Siouxland native is back in the major leagues. Matt Koch, who played his high school baseball in Cherokee, Iowa, was called up from Triple-A by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Koch has pitched in eight games for the D-Backs over the last two seasons, with two starts. The 27-year-old had a solid spring and will likely work out of the bullpen for now.

Koch helped Cherokee win a state title in 2007 and went to the College World Series with Louisville in 2012. He takes the place of third baseman Jake Lamb, who was put on the disabled list.

