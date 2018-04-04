Man connected to Sioux City homicide faces federal drug, weapons charges

A Sioux City man, arrested in connection with the city's first homicide of 2018, now faces federal drug and weapons charges.

Wednesday, court documents say 60-year-old Liborio Martinez-Rubio made his first appearance in federal court on charges of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of meth, and possession of a firearm.

Back on January 10th, 26-year-old Javier Cheron was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound at Sioux City's Mercy Medical Center. The ensuing investigation led police to a home at 1609 Jones Street. Evidence the yard led to a search warrant. Inside police found several hand guns and illegal drugs inside.

During an interview with a Drug Enforcement Administration task force officer, the home's owner, Martinez-Rubio, denied any involvement in the shooting. But, court documents says he did admit he owned several guns, and kept them at his home. He also admitted to selling meth.

Lab tests determined meth was found inside Martinez-Rubio's home, as well as, marijuana, $130,000 cash and drug paraphernalia.