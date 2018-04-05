"FUN"raiser encourages people to "Laugh Your Hat Off"

A local agency hosts a "FUN" raiser Wednesday night.

The Crossroads Women and Children's Shelter held its annual Laugh Your Hat Off event, the shelter's biggest fundraiser of the year.

This year's theme revolved around humor and silly hats.

Live and silent auctions, raffles, and the new 'Feather in Your Cap' drive were all part of the fun.

But shelter representatives are aware of the serious role they play in the lives of residents.

"We just kind of are a good ear, a soft shoulder, and sometimes a good push to get going in life," says Cynthia Urbanos, Assistant Case Manager, Crossroads Shelter.

The shelter had a $25,000 fundraising goal.

No word yet on how much was raised.