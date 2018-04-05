Judge rules Ron Corbett will not appear on primary ballot

An Iowa court has ruled that former Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett will not appear on the primary ballot.

The court ruled that Corbett was legally tossed off the ballot.

He was campaigning to challenge Republican Governor Kim Reynolds.

The ruling means that Governor Reynolds now has no Republican primary challenger.

An appeal panel had ruled to reject Corbett's petition saying he fell eight names short of the number required to appear on the ballot.

Governor Reynolds issued this statement shortly after the ruling:

"I want to thank Ron Corbett for his commitment and service to the people of Iowa. Now is the time for the Republican Party to unite and I look forward to leading our team to victory up and down the ballot this November. My campaign will focus on building a better Iowa sothat every Iowan can live in a state with endless opportunity.”