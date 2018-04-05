Gov. Ricketts OKs budget keeping aid away from abortion provider - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Gov. Ricketts OKs budget keeping aid away from abortion providers

Posted:
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed an $8.8 billion two-year budget that's expected to cut off federal family-planning dollars to Planned Parenthood of the Heartland Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed an $8.8 billion two-year budget that's expected to cut off federal family-planning dollars to Planned Parenthood of the Heartland
LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed an $8.8 billion two-year budget that's expected to cut off federal family-planning dollars to Planned Parenthood of the Heartland.

The Republican governor approved the package Wednesday that would deny Title X money to clinics that perform, counsel in favor of or refer patients to abortion services. It also would require health clinics to demonstrate physical, financial and legal separation from abortion providers.
Although supporters say Planned Parenthood could qualify by separating its abortion and non-abortion services, opponents say the group probably won't have time to do so.

Planned Parenthood officials have said their doors will remain open and they will continue fighting for patients. The budget also slows the growth in state spending and increases funding for child welfare, corrections and other services.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.