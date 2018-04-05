Pleasant Thursday, wintry Friday into this weekend

**Winter Weather Advisory for Holt County Friday from 1 AM until 7 PM**

A little warming will finally be taking place on our Thursday thanks to a warm front, but don't get too excited, as we'll still be well below average. Highs will be climbing back into the 40s and 50s today under a mix of clouds and sunshine. The trailing cold front quickly races eastward by later on today which will then usher back in Arctic air. The cold weather returns Friday with a chance of some morning light snow, with the heaviest being in the southern and western sections of Siouxland. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches will be possible across southern and western neighborhoods. Holt County may even see 2 to 4 inches of snow and as a result they will be in a Winter Weather Advisory throughout much of the day tomorrow. Temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 30s on Saturday but we will have some sunshine to contend with as high pressure briefly builds in. By Saturday night though, our next weather-maker will begin to move in.

A low pressure center looks to dip itself through the region bringing a chance of snow late with snow becoming likely on Sunday. Light to moderate accumulations could be seen so make sure you stay tuned to Storm Team 4 to get your latest forecast. The snow may mix with rain at times, especially late Sunday but most of the moisture looks to fall as snow. As the system pulls away, a few flurries are possible Monday with highs staying in the 30s and 40s. A big moderating trend looks to develop in our temps by Tuesday and Wednesday, with temps potentially rising back into the 50s and 60s, with a chance of showers developing by Wednesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer