A Spencer, Iowa woman will spend the next 10 years in federal prison, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth.

58-year old Alauna Gaye Morris was sentenced after pleading guilty back in September of last year, to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth

Morris was arrested back on September 8, 2016, on a statewide warrant for an unrelated matter.

Search warrants on her residence and vehicle found close to 200 grams of pure meth and over $10,000 in cash.

Authorities say Morris agreed to provide 10 pounds worth of meth to two co-conspirators for $50,000.

They say Morris intended to recruit family members out of Utah to manufacture the meth.