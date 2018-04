A Storm Lake, Iowa woman was arrested after police say she broke into a home Wednesday afternoon.

37-year old Charlene Smith is charged with third degree burglary, 2nd degree Criminal Mischief, and possession of a controlled substance- marijuana.

She is being held in the Buena Vista County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

On Wednesday, an officer on patrol noticed a window was broken out at a vacant residence.

When the officer investigated, Smith was found inside.

Police say Smith broke the window out with a broom stick, and cut her hands going through the window.

They also say she was heavily intoxicated and was in possession of marijuana.

She was taken to the Buena Vista Regional medical Center for an evaluation.