Texas Roadhouse gives out a free lunch in exchange for freewill donation to Special Olympics Iowa

Local law enforcement officials dished up lunch at Texas Roadhouse in Sioux City for a good cause.

The food chain offered free lunch for folks but patrons were encouraged to leave a donation to Special Olympics Iowa.

Each year Texas Roadhouse hosts the free luncheon.

Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller says the money raised from the event goes to good use.

"It's a cause that is near and dear to our heart, we have a ton of officers that really love this cause, and the community interaction is just a ball. I mean this is outside of our regular duties, and we just have a blast doing it," said Rex Mueller, Sioux City Police Chief

Special Olympics, northwest Iowa, Track, and Field Spring Games will be held Saturday, April 14, 2018, at the Sioux Center Athletic Field.