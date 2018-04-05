Iowa State QB's putting team ahead of personal goals

Three different quarterbacks started games for Iowa State last year. Jacob Park, Kyle Kempt and Zeb Noland all won games as the Cyclones finished 8-5 with a bowl win. Two of those guys are back competing this spring.

Kempt was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA and is the starter. He took over for Park and won four straight games, including wins over top-five teams from Oklahoma and TCU.

If Kempt had been denied by the NCAA, Noland would have been the starter but he's the backup again. Right now they're saying all the right things, that they'll do whatever's best for the team.

"If we're going to flip this program and not let last year be a fluke year, I have to be able to play with those high expectations," said Kempt. "But it's part of the job. To be one of the best teams in the Big 12 you have to have a high level of quarterback play."

"We just go out to practice and try to complete as many balls as we can and do everything that coach asks," said Noland. "That's really all we go out there to do. The battle's the last thing on our minds."

Iowa State's spring game is Saturday, April 14 at Jack Trice Stadium.