Iowa State's Pollard to speak at Sertoma Sports Banquet

Iowa State Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard will speak at the Sertoma Sports Banquet on April 17.

This year's Sertoma Sports Banquet will feature Iowa State Athletics Jamie Pollard. This is Pollard's 13th year leading the Cyclones athletic department.

The banquet is Tuesday, April 17 at the Sioux City Convention Center. Social hour starts at 5:30, followed by dinner at approximately 6:15, with the program at 7:30.

Get tickets by messaging the SC Noon Sertoma Facebook page, or by calling 712-274-8769.