"END IT! for Autumn" event rallies support for child abuse prevention

April marks the beginning of National Child Abuse Awareness month, and, one northwest Iowa organization isn't wasting time in raising awareness.

"The END IT! for Autumn" campaign is named after Autumn Elgersma, a three-year-old girl who died in 2013 after being abused by her daycare provider in Orange City.

The Seasons Center for Behavioral Health is hosting the fourth annual event in support of child abuse prevention month.

Autumn's parents, Phil and Jen Elgersma have partnered with Seasons Center as a way to honor and memorialize Autumn's life.

Organizers say the rally will be a time to reflect on the victims of child abuse and learn what our communities can do to help prevent it.

Northwest Iowa law enforcement, Department of Health Services, county attorneys, area Senators, and Representatives have all been invited to participate.

All community members in support of ending child abuse are welcome to join in the rally

"The END IT! for Autumn rally is set for Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the Sioux County Sheriff's Office in Orange City.

