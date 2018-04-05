Workers and Tyson Foods pair up to help reduce workplace injuries

Thursday union workers and leaders at Tyson got together to discuss the progress they've made to make their workplace safer.

"It's all about our team members being safe. We want them to leave home, or leave work the same condition that they came here in at work," says Dan Heffernan, Vice President for Fresh Meats Business Unit.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union and Tyson Foods teamed up 30 years ago to make the workplace safer.

The movement is led by union workers in the workplace.

"No one knows better, the work inside of a meat packing or poultry or food processing plant that the people that actually do the work every day. Their expertise is what makes these plants really truly run and it's their expertise that is going to make these plants truly, truly much safer," says Mark Lauritsen, Director of the UFCW's Food Processing, Packing and Manufacturing Division.

It's something that Tyson Foods says is a priority for them.

"In 2015, we realized that we had an opportunity to really work with our team so, we started a company-wide initiative to focus in on safety and taking care of our team members and through that period of time we've seen drastic improvement in our safety and well being for our team members," says Doug Ramsey, Group President of Poultry for Tyson Foods.

The efforts on both ends are something union officials say they would like to see across the food processing industry.

"As somebody that works with everybody in the industry, I'd love to see all other industry operators starting to work more collaboratively with their workforce through the union," says Lauritsen.

Members of the UFCW say employers need to work closely with their employees to ensure the workplace is a safe place to be.