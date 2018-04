The good news is that we saw warmer temperatures move back into Siouxland Thursday.



Wednesday morning we set a couple of record lows but a much warmer start Thursday meant afternoon temperatures sat in the 40s with even a few 50s.



The not so great news is that it won't be sticking around.



A cold front is moving through and with it comes some snow chances in the late overnight carrying into the first half of our Friday.



That chance is best south and west of Sioux City with less than an inch closer to Sioux City and 1-2 inches possible as you approach Norfolk and O'Neill.



We'll also have brisk north winds gusting to 35 mph making for some visibility issues especially when the snow is falling.



Temperatures will be stuck in the 20s making for one of the coldest April 6ths on record.



With the gusty winds wind chills will be stuck near 10 degrees!



Record lows will again be possible Saturday morning before we warm up a little Saturday.



Another system brings a chance for accumulating snow late Saturday night into our Sunday.



Some rain may mix in during the afternoon hours Sunday.



After another cool Monday there are some signs of highs getting close to, or even surpassing, our average by the middle of next week!